Brokerages Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intec Pharma.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NTEC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,801. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.