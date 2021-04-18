Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,947. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

