Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,947. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit