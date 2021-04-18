Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,636. NetApp has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

