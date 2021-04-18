Brokerages Set Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CTB opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

