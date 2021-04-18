Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $59.95

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 11,083,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,675,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

