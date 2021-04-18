Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $66.38

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

