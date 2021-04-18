Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $66.38

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
