Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €97.33

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.33 ($114.51).

A number of research analysts have commented on HEN3 shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €98.92 ($116.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.65. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

