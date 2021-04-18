Brokerages Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target at $48.00

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

