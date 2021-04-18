Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $4.19

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

