Brookmont Capital Management Takes $1.14 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 235,267 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

