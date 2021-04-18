Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $178.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

