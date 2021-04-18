Brookside Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Brookside Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,678,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805,298 shares during the quarter. SelectQuote comprises 91.2% of Brookside Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brookside Equity Partners LLC owned about 10.84% of SelectQuote worth $521,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 490,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,612. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

