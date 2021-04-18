(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 230

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

