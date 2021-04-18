Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 52,715,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.