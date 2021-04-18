Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

