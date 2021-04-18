Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 128,010 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,010 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,086,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

