Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 52,825 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,825 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 388.80 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.