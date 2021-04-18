Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

