Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $12.08. Canaan shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 138,710 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 4.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Canaan by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

