Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $152.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

