Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

