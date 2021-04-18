CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CGNH remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 131,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,889. CardioGenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About CardioGenics
