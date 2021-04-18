CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGNH remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 131,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,889. CardioGenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

