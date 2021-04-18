Carl C. Icahn Sells 305,611 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 305,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $3,331,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $853.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.