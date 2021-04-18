Carl C. Icahn Sells 305,611 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 305,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $3,331,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $853.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
