Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.15 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

