Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.25.
Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.15 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.60.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
