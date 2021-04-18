Ccore Trading Up 1,787.4% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 1,577.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 1,787.4% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $134,235.20 and $317.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

