Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FUN stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $49.31. 534,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

