Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Celcuity stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

