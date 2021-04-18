Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter.

EBR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 7,613,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.