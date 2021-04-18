Centric Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,213,318,800 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

