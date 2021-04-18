Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.