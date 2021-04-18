CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $72,092.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00068179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00678871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00038851 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

