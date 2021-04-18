ChainX Market Capitalization Achieves $93.75 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $12.14 or 0.00021798 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $93.75 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.00725471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.25 or 0.99906916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.23 or 0.00833616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

