Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,764 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Franchise Group worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.