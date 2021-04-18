Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,099 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE LC opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,187 shares of company stock valued at $289,980 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.