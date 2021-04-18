Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 747,842 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

