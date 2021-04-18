Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000.

LUNG stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,797 shares of company stock worth $29,900,279.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

