Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

BIPC opened at $72.87 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

