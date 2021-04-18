Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

