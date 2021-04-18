Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

