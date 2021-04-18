Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.69 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

