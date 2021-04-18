Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

