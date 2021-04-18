Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.16. 182,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.