China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Update

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCGY opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Clean Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get China Clean Energy alerts:

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for China Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.