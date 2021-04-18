China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE:LFC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Life Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

