China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) versus Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Financial Analysis

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Mobile and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mobile $107.14 billion 1.05 $15.43 billion $3.72 7.40 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $109.47 billion 0.91 $7.87 billion $2.13 12.40

China Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Mobile and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mobile 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67

China Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given China Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Risk & Volatility

China Mobile has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Mobile and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mobile N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Mobile pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

China Mobile beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; value-added platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; and non-banking financial services. It also provides mobile cloud research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 950 million mobile customers and 187 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; lease and sale of telecommunications-related devices; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

