China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $$0.94 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit