China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $$0.94 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

