Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,022 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

