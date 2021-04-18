CIBC Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.95.

BIR stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

