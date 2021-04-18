Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,000.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

