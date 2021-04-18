Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,000.00

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit