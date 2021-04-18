Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

